MONTREAL – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Friday morning.

The accident happened at 5:50 a.m. on the corner of de Maisonneuve and Decarie Blvds.

The 89-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Montreal police had previously stated the collision was between a pedestrian and a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus, but later clarified the bus was not involved.

The bus driver, who witnessed the accident, was treated for shock, as was the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian.

"From our first information, it seems the car was facing a green light while crossing the intersection, so it's possible the pedestran tried to cross the street on a red light," said Bergeron, who noted that investigators are still piecing together what happened and how.



Road safety advocates say the intersection has long been a concern.

"The lighting configuration for pedestrians is terrible because you have six seconds to get across this intersection before drivers can turn right on you," said Daniel Lambert of the NDG Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists.



Lambert says his association has been asking the borough to put four-way pedestrian lights at that intersection since the beginning of the MUHC hospital project, "so pedestrians can safely get across this intersection without having to worry about turning drivers or straight-through drivers."



He says it doesn't seem like officials believe it's a priority.



"Unfortunately, traffic flow trumps pedestrian safety repeatedly and that's really the problem," he said.