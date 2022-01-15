MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for public help to locate 89-year-old Mihail Saramanou, who was last seen at 11 a.m. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Jan. 15.

Mihail has fair skin, stands at 5'7" (1.75 metres), weighs around 138 lbs (63 kilograms), has gray hair and green eyes. He reportedly has difficulty speaking English and French.

He was last seen wearing a coat (the colour is unknown), a black shirt, blue pants, black shoes, and has been known to carry a small bag with him.

Police say Mihail lives with deafness and dementia, and may be disoriented. He may also no longer be wearing his coat.

People with knowledge of Mihail's whereabouts should call 911. Alternatively, those wishing to provide information anonymously should contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.

Police did not immediately provide a photograph.