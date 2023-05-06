89 Quebec municipalities still struggling with flooding

Eighty-nine municipalities are still dealing with spring flooding in Quebec. On Saturday, three areas experienced major flooding as water levels continued to rise, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.

Lake of Two Mountains in Pointe-Calumet, the Ottawa River in the Fort-Coulonge area, and the Ottawa River near Britannia Park are all seeing major flooding. The ministry also listed nine moderate and eight minor floods.

As of Saturday morning, about 1,280 homes are still flooded, and about 1,340 remain isolated.

On the road network, 292 roads are either partially or completely closed. The Outaouais is the most affected region, with 110 roads disrupted by bad weather.

In Charlevoix, Route 138 is still closed at Rivière des Mares in Baie-Saint-Paul.

Quebec announced Friday that 138 municipalities and their residents will be able to benefit from the General Disaster Financial Assistance Program. The list of municipalities is available on the Ministry of Public Security's website.

"This program provides last-resort assistance to repair certain eligible damage to principal residences, businesses and essential municipal infrastructure," reads a government press release.

The program can compensate municipalities for the additional costs of implementing temporary preventive, response or recovery measures.

"We are here to support municipalities, citizens and businesses that must deal with the consequences of a disaster, as well as the organizations that assist them in these difficult circumstances," said Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel in a release.

A municipality is not eligible for financial assistance if it has not adopted an emergency preparedness plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 6, 2023.