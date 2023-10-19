88-year-old pedestrian dies after collision in Montreal North

An 88-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision in Montreal North on Thursday morning, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Léger Boulevard near Lanthier Avenue. When police and ambulance crews arrived on the scene, the pedestrian was suffering from upper-body injuries.

"He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was unconscious at the time of ambulance transport," said SPVM spokeswoman Jeanne Drouin. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver is a 77-year-old man, who is believed to have been alone inside his vehicle.

"Initial information suggests that the pedestrian crossed within a few metres of the intersection," said Drouin.

Investigators from the SPVM's Collision Investigation Section were on the scene, as were re-enactors, to shed light on the event. Police were also looking for surveillance cameras.





- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2023.

