85-year-old woman struck by car at De Lorimier and Jean-Talon
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 7:25PM EDT
An 85-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a car at the corner of Jean-Talon St. and de Lorimier Ave. on Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the call, which was placed at 4:30 p.m.
The woman was crossing de Lorimier eastbound and the driver was turning north onto de Lorimier when the collision took place.
“The impact wasn’t at high speed, it was at low speed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture. “Alcohol was not involved in this collision.”
Collision experts investigated the scene. The intersection is open to traffic.
