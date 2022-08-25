85-year-old man located safe and sound
The 85-year-old man who went missing on the West Island has been located safe and sound, police say.
Montreal Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
LIVE COVERAGE | Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
LIVE | What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
BREAKING | Six people reported missing Saturday believed to be those killed in Barrie collision: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
Ukrainian cities near Europe's largest nuclear power plant under attack
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.
Toronto
BREAKING
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
Atlantic
Man dead following incident involving discharge of officer's weapon: Halifax police
A man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
Gwen Stefani makes surprise appearance at N.B. country music festival
Singer Gwen Stefani surprised concertgoers in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday night.
London
Hot and humid weather expected in London: Environment Canada
The final weekend of August is ending on a hot and humid note for the London region, as humidex values are expected to reach well into the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic
Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.
Rally demands Western University remove COVID-19 mandates
More than 400 people made up of students and members of the general public gathered to demand that Western University change its COVID-19 policies and remove its mandates as students return in the fall.
Northern Ontario
OUTLoud helping youth prepare for back to school with free haircuts
Local hairdressers are donating their time Sunday to help North Bay youth head back to school in style and with confidence.
Calgary
Golden Inn shuts doors after 45 years as a Chinatown staple in Calgary
An iconic Calgary restaurant shut its doors for good Saturday.
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
Motocross riders head to Badlands for Day 2 of Red Bull Outliers
More than 500 meters of track were installed at Olympic Plaza Friday, helping turn downtown Calgary into a motocross track.
Kitchener
No injuries reported after fire at Cambridge construction site
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, smoke could be seen rising from one of the lots at a subdivision development near Maple Bush Drive and Wesley Boulevard.
One person taken to hospital after fire at Waterloo townhouse
One person has been transported to hospital after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Saturday.
'The kind of thing that we live for': Busker Carnival puts on a show in Waterloo
After a pandemic hiatus, the Sunlife Financial Waterloo Busker Carnival is back.
Vancouver
From 'Fifty Shades' to 'Riverdale': 8 movies and TV shows filmed on the UBC campus
Movie and TV productions are ramping up on the UBC campus after a pandemic slowdown. Here are some of the biggest hits to take advantage of the university's scenic locales over the years.
Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
B.C. emergency room closing overnight through Sept. 2 as 'limited nursing availability' continues
The last time the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater, B.C., stayed open overnight was Aug. 10.
Edmonton
Windsor
Windsor region under two day heat warning: Environment Canada
The final weekend of August is ending on a hot and humid note for the region, as Environment Canada has issued a two day heat warning for Windsor, Essex and Leamington.
Windsor dog owner opens email address, asks public for tips on Lemmy's whereabouts
A Windsor, Ont. man who has been entangled in a years-long legal battle with his former dog walker has opened an email address that the public can use to forward him information on the whereabouts of his Newfoundland dog named Lemmy.
Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.
This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.
Regina
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescued
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
Ottawa police seek man wanted in connection with ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted in connection with an incident in the ByWard Market in which several people were shot.
One injured, one arrested in Ledbury area shooting, second shooting of the day Saturday
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating two shootings in the capital on Saturday.
What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride Parade
Pride Week in Ottawa culminates today with the annual Capital Pride Parade. It is Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019, as events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
'I had tears in my eyes': Ukrainian Day in the Park provides the chance for newcomers to connect
"Today is a celebration of Ukrainian Culture,” said Olga Bondarenko Secretary, Ukraine Day in the Park organization committee. “We do have quite a few newcomers who came here in the month of March, April May and still arriving.”
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
