Quebec's birth rate continues to drop.

The number of babies born in the province in 2017 was 83,900, a three percent drop, or about 2,500 fewer than in 2016.

According to the Quebec Institute of Statistics, which released the data on Wednesday, the recent peak in births was in 2012 when 88,900 children were born.

On average each woman in the province gives birth to 1.54 children, which is far below the rate needed to maintain the population.

Quebec's fertility rate was at its lowest in the early 2000s when it fell below 1.5 children per woman, and its recent peak was 1.7 children in 2008 and 2009.

The main reason for the decline is a steep drop in the number of women under 30 having children.