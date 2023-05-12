81-year-old Que. woman in critical condition after she was hit by a train

Montreal police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was struck by a train in Beaconsfield, Que. Friday evening.

The woman was sent to hospital where she remained in critical condition into the night.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Elm and Woodland avenues.

Several witnesses told Noovo Info the woman had been walking north on Woodland Ave prior to the collision.

A security perimeter was set up around the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Woodland Exit off Highway 20 has since reopened.