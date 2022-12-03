80-year-old woman struck and killed by a car on Angrignon Boulevard in Montreal

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Friday evening in Montreal.

The collision occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Angrignon Boulevard, near Newman Boulevard, in the LaSalle borough.

"According to initial information gathered from witnesses, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Angrignon Boulevard. The collision may have occurred when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street eastbound, between two intersections," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Gabriella Youakim.

The 80-year-old woman suffered injuries to her upper body and was in critical condition when transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was not injured.

"Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor. A scene has been set up, and collision investigators have moved to the perimeter to determine the causes and circumstances of this collision," said Youakim.