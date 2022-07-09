8-year-old in Montreal battling rare debilitating disease with assist from Habs Cup winner
8-year-old in Montreal battling rare debilitating disease with assist from Habs Cup winner
At eight years old, Liam Reason has spent half his life with a debilitating disease.
Liam has Mitochondrial Disorder in his central nervous system, meaning he suffers from seizures and developmental delays.
As the young man goes in and out of the Montreal Children's Hospital - his dad, Kevin James Reason, helps find a cure.
The disease is rare, so when Reason couldn't find enough information, he decided to fix that.
"It became clear as day that research and awareness are needed, so I took the role on myself and said I have to spread awareness," he said. "[I] spoke to doctors and said, 'we gotta bring in treatments and let's get this going.'"
He started The Liam Foundation and began raising money to fund research.
Dr. Kenneth Myers at the Children's agrees.
"It" s been fantastic that Liam's family has been raising money to support trials for what he has," said Myers.
The project means a lot of hard work, and Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup champion Chris "Knuckles" Nilan offered to help.
Nilan is the Liam Foundation ambassador and is a friend to the Reason family.
"Since this medication has come on, Liam has been more vocal," said Nilan. "He says 'Knucks' - my nickname - and he is actually more mobile before he was before the medication."
With Health Canada approval, The Liam Foundation is currently funding a trial involving a type of medication.
Myers is optimistic.
"We right now only have preliminary data, but the little bit we have is encouraging," he said.
Nine other children living with the disease will be a part of the next phase of trials.
Meanwhile, Liam has been visiting the "Little Bright Lights Behaviour Clinic" in Rosemere, and they've seen a change over the past few months. Registered behavioural technician Margaret Fletcher has been working with Liam.
"It's beautiful when your kids start to communicate when they couldn't and start to find their voice," she said.
"Liam is much more alert, trying to speak more, communicate more, laughing more, and his balance is getting a little bit better," said Reason.
A national support network, Mitochondria Canada, has joined forces with The Liam Foundation to create a patient contact registry.
"When I see him laugh and respond, it really touches my heart, this little man," said Nilan. "I'd love nothing more than to see him get better."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update. The network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Ottawa apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers discussed playing 'race card' with Metis heritage
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' discussed using their ties to Metis identity to play the 'race card' as part of an overall strategy to control their public image and garner sympathy for their cause, text messages suggest.
Sri Lankan president to resign Wednesday, parliament speaker says
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign in the coming days, the speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament said on a tumultuous Saturday that also saw the prime minister say he would step down and the storming of both leaders' residences by protesters angry over the nation's severe economic crisis.
Toronto
-
Police name man stabbed to death outside lounge party in North York
Homicide detectives have named a Richmond Hill man who was stabbed to death in a North York parking lot early on Friday morning.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update. The network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Majority worries a fall COVID-19 wave could bring back restrictions: poll
More than half of Canadians are worried a fall wave of COVID-19 will prompt the return of significant restrictions to public life such as mask mandates, social distancing and reduced gathering sizes, a new Nanos poll suggests.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
London
-
Londoners get filthy clean for Foam Fest
Londoners got wet and wild Saturday to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.
-
Woodstock house fire causes estimated $1.25 million in damages
Three residents were able to safely escape an early morning house fire in Woodstock Saturday.
-
Grey-Bruce Health Unit reports first confirmed case of monkeypox
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the area on Saturday, but stresses the community risk remains “very low.”
Northern Ontario
-
Gravenhurst cyclist facing drug charges following traffic stop
A 28-year-old cyclist from Gravenhurst has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Saturday.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update. The network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident
Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.
Calgary
-
Vaccines not causing unexplained deaths in Alberta, authorities say
The province has acknowledged that while previous reports have indicated a higher number of unexplained deaths, there is a justifiable reason for the data.
-
Massive Stampede breakfast returns at Calgary's Chinook Centre
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch called in southern and central Alberta
A number of communities north and west of Calgary are under a new severe thunderstorm watch, which was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Police prepping for annual Pottahawk gathering, urging for safety amongst partiers
Police will be out in force at the annual Pottahawk gathering on the shores of Lake Erie.
-
Six southwestern Ont. towns to see temporary emergency department closures next week
Staffing shortages are forcing temporary emergency department closures in six small southwestern Ontario towns next week as hospitals across the province grapple with high vacancy rates.
-
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting Waterloo region
A look at what's been impacted locally, from hospitals to cafes.
Vancouver
-
Provincial government shakes up BC Housing board after external review
The B.C. government announced a significant shake-up of the board of commissioners for BC Housing Friday evening.
-
Canucks coach surprised by favourite wrestler during NHL draft
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau makes no secret about his love for professional wrestling.
-
Police in northern B.C. seize baby deer during traffic stop
Mounties in northern B.C. recently made an unusual seizure during a traffic stop.
Edmonton
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update. The network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
'It means a lot': Stingers giving back to community by putting up new basketball nets
Basketball courts around Edmonton will be getting a fresh new look this summer thanks to a new initiative by the Stingers.
-
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Windsor
-
Fire crews, police respond to Walkerville fire
Heavy smoke could be seen in the Walkerville area as fire crews worked to extinguish a structure fire Saturday morning.
-
Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center at the University of Windsor Saturday morning to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”
-
Leamington house fire under investigation
Leamington area OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office are investigating a Friday night house fire.
Regina
-
Riders ascend to third in the west after besting Redblacks
The Saskatchewan Roughriders pulled out a 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks during their Friday night contest in Regina.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update. The network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
RCAF airmen lost in 1946 crash honoured in memorial near Estevan
After postponing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and the community of Estevan finally commemorated the 75th anniversary of the 21 RCAF airmen who perished in a plane crash.
Ottawa
-
One person dead in overnight crash at Highway 417-174 split
Ottawa police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight at the Highway 417-174 split.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update. The network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple tornados confirmed in Saskatchewan after active weather filled Friday
Environment Canada confirmed to CTV News that four tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Friday.
-
Saskatoon pub patrons evacuated after roof catches fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to calls of smoke at Hudsons downtown on 21st Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.
-
RCAF airmen lost in 1946 crash honoured in memorial near Estevan
After postponing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and the community of Estevan finally commemorated the 75th anniversary of the 21 RCAF airmen who perished in a plane crash.