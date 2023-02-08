8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to first responders. The driver of the bus has been arrested, according to Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel.
All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene. At least one of the victims is a child.
The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district shortly after 8:30 a.m.
The daycare is located at the end of a driveway, and the driver would have had to leave the road and drive down the driveway to hit the building. Aerial news footage from the scene shows the bus smashed into the front of the building.
A parent at the scene alleged the driver "entered the daycare parking lot and accelerated to crash into the daycare."
"It was clear he wasn’t in his right mind at that moment."
During a scrum with reporters, police would not confirm the state of the driver, and said it was too early to provide details into the event.
The reason for the crash is still unknown. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," wrote Laval's public transport agency, the STL.
"The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."
Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer said police are looking into the events prior to the crash, adding that the driver had been employed with the STL for a decade.
"We had to hit him to control him, to get him on the ground," said Hamdi Benchaabane, who lives nearby.
He says he was one of a handful of people who subdued the driver before police arrived.
He alleged the driver was screaming and "in another world."
'PANIC' AMONG PARENTS
It was a chaotic scene at the daycare following the crash as parents scrambled for information on their children.
"Panic ... panic ... I called all my friends," said Julia Moreno, who said her three-year-old son was not in danger.
"My friend's son is at Sainte-Justine right now," she continued. "I think he is okay."
Montreal's Sainte-Justine children's hospital said in a statement it is "welcoming the young victims … with serious injuries requiring urgent care."
"The hospital centre teams are doing everything they can to treat patients, but also to support families in this tragic situation," it wrote.
Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
'A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY': PREMIER
Members of the Quebec legislature held a moment of silence in the Salon Bleu.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media shortly after news of the incident broke to express solidarity with those affected.
"What a terrible tragedy this morning in Laval," wrote Legault. "There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child. I am thinking of the children, parents and employees."
Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also wrote online, calling the event "extremely tragic."
"We know very little about the circumstances," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families concerned."
He said a security perimeter has been established around the daycare. Bonnardel and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete are headed to the Laval.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault ponders a question at a news conference to react to the Laval bus accident and the negotiations on health with the federal government, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
"My heart is broken at this tragic event. I’ll be making my way back home today to offer my support to my community," Skeete said on Twitter.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also responded to the crash.
"Our thoughts are with families in Laval who are living incredibly difficult moments ... we hope that everyone will be OK," he said. "We are following the situation closely."
-- This is a developing story. More to come. Published with files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press.
Correction
An earlier version of this article said there were five injured children. Urgences-Sante later clarified that of the initially-reported five injured, at least one was a child.
