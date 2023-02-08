8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval

Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to first responders.

All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene. At least one of the victims is a child.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Aerial news footage from the scene shows a Societe de transport de Laval bus that has smashed through the front of the daycare.

A parent at the scene said the driver "voluntarily entered the daycare parking lot and accelerated to crash into the daycare."

"It was clear he wasn’t in his right mind at that moment."

During a scrum with reporters, police would not confirm whether the bus driver was arrested.

The reason for the crash is still unknown. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," wrote Laval's public transport agency, the STL.

"The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."

Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer said police are looking into the events prior to the crash, adding that he will be meeting with families himself to offer condolences.

'A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY': PREMIER

Members of the Quebec legislature held a moment of silence in the Salon Bleu.



Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media shortly after news of the incident broke to express solidarity with those affected.

"What a terrible tragedy this morning in Laval," wrote Legault. "There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child. I am thinking of the children, parents and employees."





Minister of Public Security and Families will be headed there today.

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also wrote online, calling the event "extremely tragic."

"We know very little about the circumstances," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families concerned."

He said a security perimeter has been established around the daycare. Bonnardel and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete are headed to the Laval.



"My heart is broken at this tragic event. I’ll be making my way back home today to offer my support to my community," Skeete said on Twitter.

-- This is a developing story. More to come. Published with files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press.