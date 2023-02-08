8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval
Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to first responders.
All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene. At least one of the victims is a child.
The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Aerial news footage from the scene shows a Societe de transport de Laval bus that has smashed through the front of the daycare.
A parent at the scene said the driver "voluntarily entered the daycare parking lot and accelerated to crash into the daycare."
"It was clear he wasn’t in his right mind at that moment."
During a scrum with reporters, police would not confirm whether the bus driver was arrested.
The reason for the crash is still unknown. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," wrote Laval's public transport agency, the STL.
"The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."
Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer said police are looking into the events prior to the crash, adding that he will be meeting with families himself to offer condolences.
'A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY': PREMIER
Members of the Quebec legislature held a moment of silence in the Salon Bleu.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media shortly after news of the incident broke to express solidarity with those affected.
"What a terrible tragedy this morning in Laval," wrote Legault. "There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child. I am thinking of the children, parents and employees."
Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also wrote online, calling the event "extremely tragic."
"We know very little about the circumstances," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families concerned."
He said a security perimeter has been established around the daycare. Bonnardel and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete are headed to the Laval.
"My heart is broken at this tragic event. I’ll be making my way back home today to offer my support to my community," Skeete said on Twitter.
-- This is a developing story. More to come. Published with files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press.
Correction
An earlier version of this article said there were five injured children. Urgences-Sante later clarified that of the five injured, at least one was a child.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval
Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.
A Conservative government would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Lament for a health-care system
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
Beetles barking up the wrong tree: Canada's boreal forests dying
Fir trees are under attack in the British Columbia interior, where severe drought and heat are putting forests at risk due to bark beetles.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Data shows 6 provinces see increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics in 2022
According to newly released data, six provinces had increased wait times for walk-in clinics in 2022, with Canadians waiting an average of 37 minutes before seeing a physician.
Toronto
-
Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone
A Toronto father was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.
-
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described 'crypto king' was operating his own fraud scam, 'parallel' to the 24-year-old’s multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
-
Uber relaunches its cheapest ride-sharing service in Toronto. This is what it looks like
After a three-year hiatus, Uber is relaunching its cheapest ride-sharing service in Toronto on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
-
'It is heartbreaking': Maritime Syrian and Turkish communities react to earthquake and devastation
Thousands are dead and tens of thousands injured following the earthquake that has devastated Syria and Turkey. Maritimers with connections to the region are doing what they can to help during this time of need.
-
Red Cross Fiona effort exceeds all other disasters, with $54.2 million raised
With more than 58,000 people requiring help, the Canadian Red Cross says its relief efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona last September were its largest ever in the country.
London
-
Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious
London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.
-
84 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge: CBSA
Eighty-four bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from a commercial truck allegedly attempting to smuggle the drugs into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge, border officials say.
-
OPP seize over $65,000 worth of stolen property and weapons
Huron County OPP say over $65,000 worth of stolen property, weapons and drugs were seized from a home in Huron East.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
-
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Calgary
-
Shooting in northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Highwood sends 1 to hospital
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
COVID-19, civil disobedience and dam break potental 'high risk' disasters in Calgary: CEMA
The 2022 Status of Emergency Preparedness in Calgary report highlights civil disobedience as a potential future disaster in the city and says the risk is considered high.
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
'It's his legacy': Paris, Ont. restaurant owner diagnosed with terminal cancer
A fundraiser is underway in Paris, Ont., to try and support Scott Dammeier, the co-owner of Scott’s Family Restaurant, as he undergoes treatment for Stage Four terminal bladder cancer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval
Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.
Vancouver
-
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval
Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.
-
'Fiscally limited': B.C. premier reacts to federal health-care offer
While some premiers are calling the health-care offer presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday "disappointing," B.C.'s David Eby stopped short of that characterization.
Edmonton
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Lago Lindo death ruled homicide, victim shot multiple times: autopsy
Jordan Zouhri was shot to death and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Edmonton police revealed Wednesday morning following an autopsy.
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg man dies in crash involving transit bus in Florida
A 77-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash involving a transit bus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
-
Is a police officer on leave as a civilian? Hearing continues into Freedom Convoy donation
The Police Services Act hearing for Const. Michael Jason Brisco is slated to hear from the director of human resources.
-
Tecumseh resident scammed out of $8,000 in ‘emergency scam’
A Tecumseh resident has been defrauded $8,000 after giving the money to someone posing as a police officer as part of the widespread 'emergency' or 'grandparent' scam.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan underestimated need for rapid tests during fourth wave, emails indicate
Saskatchewan underestimated how many rapid antigen tests were needed during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also touting the tests as a key part of its plan to halt transmission of the virus, internal emails indicate.
-
Riders sign linebacker Larry Dean to 1-year contract extension
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker “Champ” Larry Dean to a one-year contract extension.
-
Fatal semi-crash near Indian Head leaves woman dead
A 50-year-old woman is dead after two semis collided on Highway #1 near Indian Head.
Ottawa
-
Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in east Ottawa
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Ottawa's east end.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval
Eight people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. All eight victims were transported to hospital in critical condition. Nine ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.
-
City's auditor general to release long-awaited convoy reports today
The city of Ottawa's auditor general is set to release long-awaited reports on the response to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.
Saskatoon
-
National Scotties a sweet reprieve for Silvernagle after her son’s year in intensive care
Robyn Silvernagle will be making her third appearance at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts next week in Kamloops, BC, just weeks after her team was put together.
-
Saskatoon police deem suspicious death a homicide, two arrested
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
-
Tenants of a Saskatoon high-rise say rent increase is unfair
Residents at a downtown Saskatoon apartment complex are speaking out about what they say are unreasonable rent increases and a lack of attention to building repairs.