8 injured after balcony detaches from Quebec City building

Eight people were injured Sunday in Quebec City when the balcony they were standing on detached from a building, causing them to fall 12 feet to the ground below.

Some 15 firefighters were called to Père-Lelièvre Boulevard in the Deberger district in the early hours of the morning.

According to the fire department, the balcony, attached to a staircase, came off the side of a two-storey building.

No one who fell was severely injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023.