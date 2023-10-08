79-year-old dies while taking three-wheeled motorbike course in Laval

A man in his 70s died on Sunday morning in Laval while taking a course on how to drive his three-wheeled motorbike.

The accident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. on des Mille-Îles Boulevard, in Laval.

According to information from Laval police (SPL), a 79-year-old man was taking a practical course for Can-Am Spyder vehicles. At the time of the accident, he was in the parking lot for a closed circuit," said SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

For a reason yet to be determined, the man began to accelerate rapidly as he headed north towards a ravine.

The vehicle fell into a hole, and the man fell several metres. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing to determine the causes and circumstances of this accident.