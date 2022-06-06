780 archaeological objects and fragments given to a historical society in Drummondville, Quebec

The City of Drummondville has entrusted the Société d'histoire de Drummond with more than 780 objects and fragments found by the Grand Council of the Waban-aki Nation during the archaeological digs held last fall at the Place d'Armes parking lot in downtown Drummondville.

The municipal authorities pointed out that these digs confirmed that the site is one of the founding places of Drummondville.

Nine random surveys were carried out in this area of the city centre, and they revealed the presence of an archaeological site declared to the Ministry of Culture and Communications that bears the name of Naskategwaniganek.

The objects and fragments found during the surveys testify mainly to the occupation of the site at the end of the 19th century and throughout the 20th century.

A 19th-century inkwell in relatively good condition was among the finds, possibly related to the presence of barracks in the Place d'Armes. History shows that one of these barracks was used as a school in the past. Among the fragments found are those of a clay pipe, fine white clay with patterns, nails and bricks.

Drummondville Mayor Stéphanie Lacoste said that these discoveries allow us to reconnect with the city's roots and learn more about its history.

The Place d'Armes public parking lot is located on the site of the colony's former military manoeuvres field, whose permanent occupation dates back to the beginning of the 19th century, when the St. Francis River colony, whose chief town was named Drummondville, was founded.

The City of Drummondville has entrusted the archaeological research to the Office of the Ndakina of the Grand Council of the Waban-Aki Nation.