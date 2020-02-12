MONTREAL -- A 76-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Montreal's Anjou borough.

Montreal police say at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a car hit the woman as he was backing up into a private driveway near the corner of Rondeau Avenue and Chateauneuf Boulevard.

First-responders rushed the woman to hospital, where she later died.

Officers are investigating the incident, but say it appears to be an accident.