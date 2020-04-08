MONTREAL -- A 75-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out in a Dollard-des-Ormeaux home on Tuesday night.

The woman was unconscious when first responders arrived, the Montreal fire department confirmed Wednesday morning. The SPVM said she was declared dead on the scene.

Firefighters were called to the woman’s home on Hyman Street near the Sunnybrooke Boulevard intersection around 11:30 p.m.

The SPVM said the woman lived alone and no one else was hurt. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire and the details surrounding the death.

Under an hour earlier, around 10:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a restaurant on Faillon Street near the Lajeunesse Street intersection in Villeray.

A fire in the restaurant, the cause of which has yet to be determined, made its way to the dwelling above, but first responders said it has been uninhabited for a while and nobody was hurt.

The investigation has been turned over to the SPVM as there was no indication of what caused the fire, but they aren’t ruling out arson at this time.

No one was hurt and most of the damage to the restaurant was caused by the water that put out the fire rather than the fire itself.