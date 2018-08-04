Featured Video
74-year-old pedestrian struck by car on Cote-des-Neiges
File photo of an Urgences Santé ambulance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 1:27PM EDT
A 74-year-old woman was transported to hospital with upper body injuries Saturday, after she was hit by a car while crossing Cote-des-Neiges Road.
The collision occurred around 11:20 a.m., when a car heading East on St. Kevin St turned onto Cote-des-Neiges - where the pedestrian was crossing.
The car hit the woman in the middle of the intersection, police said.
Both the pedestrian and the driver of the car were transported to hospital, the latter to be treated for shock.
Both are expected to survive.
