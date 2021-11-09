TERREBONNE, QUE. -- A 74-year-old man who was missing in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, after going for a ride on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at noon on Monday, was found alive about 20 hours later.

The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion Inter-Municipal Police Service said the man was located around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the area where the search had been conducted since late Monday afternoon.

The police said that his ATV got stuck in the mud. The elderly man was unable to get out of his situation but could not call for help.

As a result, he remained by his vehicle throughout the night.

He is scheduled to be sent to hospital on Tuesday to be assessed for his condition.

In order to find him, police officers and investigators conducted several searches in the Comtois Road area. Citizens were contacted, residential yards were searched and patrol officers in off-road vehicles drove along trails.

The Terrebonne and Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines Fire Departments were also called to the scene to assist, as were the Canadian Armed Forces for a more precise search of land they own in the area.