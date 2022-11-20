74-year-old driver dead and 33-year-old pedestrian injured after crash in Verdun borough

FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon