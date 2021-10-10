NOTRE-DAME-DES-BOIS, QUE. -- A 70-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday in an ATV accident in the Eastern Townships.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on private property near Grand Chemin de l'Est in Notre-Dame-des-Bois, about a half-hour from the U.S. border.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said that "the driver lost control of the vehicle in an 'S' curve."

"The loss of control could have been caused by the driver's discomfort or a malfunction of the ATV," she said.

The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital, but "there is no fear for the passenger's life," said Bilodeau.