70 more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec, 27 new deaths

An additional 27 people with COVID-19 have died in Quebec, bringing the total deaths in the province to 17,354 since the pandemic began, it was reported Wednesday.

Of the new deaths, one was recorded in the last 24 hours, 16 were recorded between two and seven days ago, and 10 were recorded over a week ago.

There are 1,946 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of 70 from the previous day, with 194 admissions and 124 discharges. Of the total hospitalizations, 600 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19, while the rest tested positive seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, there a 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 24 of whom were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus. The number has remained stable since the previous day, with 10 entries and 10 discharges.

NEW CASES

Sante Quebec did not provide the number of positive COVID-19 PCR tests on Wednesday.

"Due to a problem beyond our control, data on cases is not available today," the Quebec government website states.

However, an additional 95 positive rapid tests were self-declared, bringing the total to 263,047.

There are currently 3,908 health-care workers absent from the job for COVID-19-related reasons.

The province is monitoring 377 active outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 18,975 coronavirus vaccines have been administered to Quebecers.

As of Wednesday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus one infection.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 30 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

That rate is far higher among people over 80 years old at 66 per cent. It's lowest among under-40s at nine per cent.

Quebec public health is encouraging people to wear masks in crowded public spaces as the province's hospitals battle COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).