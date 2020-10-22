MONTREAL -- Check your lottery ticket! You may be a millionaire.

Loto-Quebec is looking for the winner of the latest $70 million jackpot as well as two millionaire winners from the summer and one prize worth half-a-million dollars from early this year.

The winner of the Oct. 9 Lotto Max draw bought their ticket in the Montreal area, and has not claimed his or her prize.

In addition, two $1 million winners and one $500,000 winner, who purchased tickets in Gatineau, Therese-de Blainville and Saint-Hubert have also not claimed their winnings.

Customers are able to check their tickets online, the Loto-Quebec app or any ticket vendor.

Nous recherchons le gagnant du gros lot record de 70M$! Nous demandons l’aide des médias et de la population afin de trouver la personne s’étant procuré le billet chanceux pour le tirage du #LottoMax du 9 octobre, à Montréal. Partagez! #nosgagnants https://t.co/c2QAT6pOQI — LotoQuebec (@LotoQuebec) October 22, 2020

Here is a list of Loto-Quebec unclaimed prizes:

$70,000,000 – Lotto Max, Montreal, October 9, 2020 (Claim deadline: October 9, 2021)

$1,000,000 – Quebec Max, Outaouais (Gatineau), July 5, 2019 (Claim deadline: January 3, 2021)

$1,000,000 – Extra, Laurentians ( municipality of Therese-De Blainville), July 24, 2019 (Claim deadline: January 22, 2021)

$500,000 – Lotto Max, Monteregie (Saint-Hubert), January 7, 2020 (Claim deadline: January 6, 2021)

As noted above, winners have a year to claim their prize, unless they have a winning ticket that expires between March 17 and Sept. 17, 2020. Those winners have an additional six months to claim their prize.

The "Lotteries" section of lotoquebec.com has a list of any unclaimed prize worth more than $100,000.

If a prize goes unclaimed, the money is redistruted to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loto-Quebec's prize claim offices in Montreal and Quebec City are by appointment only and only available to those with prizes over $10,000.