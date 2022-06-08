$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
A single winning ticket claimed Tuesday's jackpot, a draw with 47 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.
There are a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share the $1 million.
Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 1 dead, 8 injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin
A vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring eight others, rescue services said. The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, a police spokesman said.
107 students, teachers rescued after 'evening walk' gone awry in Austrian Alps
Authorities in Austria say more than 100 students and teachers on a school trip from Germany had to be airlifted to safety after they followed an online map that directed them onto an unmarked and difficult trail.
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore, Alta., RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.
'Easier to let go' without support: B.C. woman approved for medically assisted death speaks out
A B.C. woman is speaking out about her experience accessing 'death care' with more ease than health care at a time when federal policymakers are considering further expanding access to medical assistance in dying.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
'Super visa' allows some people to stay in Canada for up to 7 years, here's who is eligible to apply
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Toronto
-
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Shooting in Moss Park apartment building injures man: police
A man is in hospital after he was shot inside an apartment building in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood early on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians lands in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A cross-Atlantic flight to freedom arrived at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Tuesday.
London
-
Want a job? Come to London
The fastest growing city in Ontario is preparing for an economic boom.
-
Police investigate assault at Southwold Township home
One person has been taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries” following an alleged assault at a home on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, police say.
-
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Northern Ontario
-
Four-day work week here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
-
St. Joseph's in Sudbury expanding to add 36 rehab beds
St. Joseph's Continuing Care in Sudbury has received approval from the Ministry of Health to add 36 rehabilitation beds at a new location in New Sudbury.
-
Calgary
-
'What message are we sending': Calgary council delays debate over $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.
-
-
AHS blames miscommunication about seriousness of dog attack injuries for ambulance delay
Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
Kitchener
-
'Where would you go?': Kitchener man speaks out about encampment evictions
As residents of a large downtown Kitchener encampment grapple with a pending eviction, a man who left the site two weeks ago is also struggling to find a new place to stay.
-
Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee
After one day of deliberation, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti in 2020.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Vancouver
-
-
'I heard a shriek': Amanda Todd's mother testifies about daughter's distress at sextortion trial
Amanda Todd shrieked after seeing an explicit photo of herself on Facebook, the teenager's mother testified Tuesday in the trial of her daughter's alleged cyberbully.
-
Where were police? First Nations leaders raise questions after hit-and-run at B.C. march
B.C. First Nations leaders are questioning why the RCMP didn't send anyone to ensure public safety during last weekend's March for Recognition for Residential School Survivors, where two demonstrators were injured in an apparent hit-and-run.
Edmonton
-
Unknown man rides school bus with children to St. Albert, Alta., school
An investigation is underway after a man got onto an Alberta school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.
-
Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta
A second case of monkeypox has been identified in Alberta, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced on Tuesday.
-
Council votes to provide $407M in funding for Edmonton police
For the first time in three years, the Edmonton police budget will not be reduced. Council voted on Tuesday to make $407 million available to the Edmonton Police Service in 2023, the same amount as EPS received in 2022.
Windsor
-
Wet weather on the way for Windsor-Essex
Temperatures are expected to be slightly below average on Wednesday in the Windsor-Essex region.
-
'Short at least 37 physicians': Community raises concerns over family doctor shortage
When LaSalle resident Jacqueline Christmas needed a doctor to treat her sick grandchildren last week, there were no available appointments in her area.
-
Food bank use continues to rise as Canadians report going hungry
New data released by the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association shows a similar situation locally that a Food Banks Canada report released earlier this week — more people are facing hunger and food insecurity due to a rise in inflation and housing costs.
Regina
-
High school students launch petition for fare free transit
High school students around Regina have launched a petition calling on the city to provide fare free transit for all people 18-years old and younger.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'
A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.
-
Riders readying for home opener with new faces
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be welcoming some new additions to the lineup on Saturday as they face the Hamilton Tiger Cats.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Council to debate Lansdowne 2.0 plan today
The next phase of redevelopment at Lansdowne Park comes before Ottawa city council today.
-
Mendicino was 'misunderstood' in saying police asked for Emergencies Act: deputy minister
A senior official in the department of public safety says the minister, Marco Mendicino, has been 'misunderstood' in saying police asked the federal government to use the Emergencies Act in February.
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA's annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
Saskatoon
-
'A knife on my throat': Saskatoon car dealership employee recounts car jacking that began as a test drive
A Saskatoon car dealership employee says he's "grateful" he wasn't seriously harmed during an incident that began as a routine test drive and ended as a violent robbery.
-
Sask. priest 'grateful' for community support as sexual assault charges stayed
The Crown has stayed sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges against a rural Saskatchewan priest.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.