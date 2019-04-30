

CTV Montreal





Granby police and the Sureté du Quebec are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Someone called 9-1-1 Monday to report the girl needed immediate medical attention.

Paramedics brought her to the Granby Hospital, and because his health was so dire she was later transferred to the Sherbrooke Hospital.

According to Christine Coulombe of the SQ the girl could die -- although officers would not say if the girl had been injured or suffered from a medical problem.

There are reports the girl's heart stopped and that she was in a coma.

With a file from The Canadian Press