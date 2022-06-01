7 new deaths as Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers drop

There are currently 1,139 Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, down by 42 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials.

Intensive care admissions are down by one, for a total of 31.

There were seven more deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a total of 15,427.

On May 30, a total of 13,461 samples were analyzed.

The province notes there are 711 new PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,066,906 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 214,101 rapid tests have been declared since the creation of the online portal. Of that, 175,580 positive tests were registered.

In the last 24 hours, 168 were reported, with 139 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 3,951 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 6,617 more vaccinations in the province; 6,365 doses in the last 24 hours and 252 doses before May 31 for a total of 19,915,293 doses.

Outside Quebec, 336,291 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 20,251,584.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of May 31, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 55 per cent have received three.

An additional 14 per cent have received four.