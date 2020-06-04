MONTREAL -- A 67-year-old man suspected of having committed sexual crimes against minors for a period of 25 years was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke.

Sherbrooke police say that following his arrest, Michel Lambert was taken to the Court of Quebec at the Sherbrooke courthouse, where he was charged with sexual assault, sexual contact, incitement to commit a sexual offence and gross indecency. Police say additional charges may be laid.

The charges are based on acts that would have been committed by Lambert between 1985 and 2008.

Investigators are looking over the files of five alleged victims, but they believe the suspect may have attacked others over the years.

Sherbrooke police are asking citizens who could have been victims of Lambert to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.