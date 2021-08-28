Advertisement
64-year-old man rushed to hospital after 'intrafamily' assault in Montreal North
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:02PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:28PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 64-year-old man in Montreal North has been rushed to hospital after he was injured in what the SPVM say was an “intrafamily assault with a weapon.”
The SPVM received numerous 911 calls reporting the assault at roughly 7:30 p.m. They were called to an apartment building on Lacordaire Blvd.
The man’s upper body was injured. The SPVM says his life is not in danger.
The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested on site.
The cause of the aggression is unknown; the site has been blocked off as police investigate the incident.