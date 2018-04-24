62nd Hudson Country Homes Tour

Date: Thursday, 7th June 2018

Time: 10am - 4pm

Address: Hudson, Quebec

Brief description of the event:

Organized each year since 1956 as a fundraiser for St. James' church and local charities, the Hudson Country Homes Tour has attracted thousands of visitors to Hudson. This year's Country Homes Tour will take place on June 7th and feature two truly historical Hudson homesas well three other beautiful homes that have been carefully chosen to present a fascinating and contrasting view of Hudson life and styles.



This year, in part to celebrate St.James' 175th anniversary, the tour includes the115-year-old house of James Pyke Jnr., eldest son of Reverend James Pyke, as well as one of the original 200-year old Whitlock farm houses, Fernleigh.



Proceeds from the tour go to support a variety of local charities such as: Le Pont/Bridging, Auberge Madeleine, NOVA, West Island Palliative Care as well as the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence and Mile End Mission.



Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: The Hudson Country Homes Tour is presented by St. James Anglican Church, in Hudson, QC, and generously supported by Hudson’s Richard Walsh Investment Group of Raymond James. Co-convenors of the tour are Linda Cobbett and Marilyn Pound. For more information or to purchase tickets, email:hudsoncountryhomestour@gmail.com





