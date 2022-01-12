MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 62-year-old Marie Gema Louisma, who was last seen on Jan. 11 on Duff-Court St. in the Lachine borough.

Lousima has dark skin, dark eyes, short gray hair, stands at 5'9" (1.75 metres), and weighs 185 lbs (84 kilograms).

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, leopard-print pants, a black hat, a beige-brown scarf, black boots, and was carrying a handbag. She also wears prescription glasses.

Police say she lives with a mild cognitive impairment, and may have difficulty orienting herself. She also has a knee injury, which affects her walk.

Louisma spreaks Creole and some French.

Investigators fear for her health and safety, especially amid particularly cold temperatures and winter conditions.

Anyone with information on where she is should call 911 or contact their neighbourhood station.