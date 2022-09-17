62-year-old from Victoriaville, Que. killed in motorcycle acciden

A 62-year-old man lost his life late Saturday in a motorcycle accident in the Centre-du-Québec region.

According to provincial police (SQ), emergency services were called around 6:15 p.m. regarding an accident on Saint-François road in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford.

The victim, a 62-year-old man from Victoriaville, went off the road on a curve and into a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 17, 2022.