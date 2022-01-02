Advertisement
61-year-old skier dies on slope in Charlevoix region
Published Sunday, January 2, 2022 7:12AM EST
file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
LA MALBAIE, QUE. -- A 61-year-old man has died after an accident on a ski hill in the Charlevoix region.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the skier collided with another skier before falling Friday at noon on Mont Grand-Fonds.
The man was transported to the hospital and according to the SQ, he was conscious when he was transported by ambulance, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A coroner's inquest is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 1, 2022.