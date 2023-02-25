61-year-old man seriously injured in a crash south of Montreal

A motorist was seriously injured in a crash on Route 112 in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, in the Montérégie region, south of Montreal.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident around 9:30 p.m. The 61-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the ditch, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

The jaws of life were needed to pull the driver out of the vehicle alone.

"He was then transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. At the time of transport, he was conscious," said SQ spokesperson Sgt Catherine Bernard.

An investigator is expected to visit the scene to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the event.