Featured Video
61-year-old driver dies after violent crash at Lachapelle Bridge
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:45AM EDT
A driver of an SUV died in a Montreal hospital early Monday morning after being found unconscious in a damaged vehicle at the southern exit of the Lachapelle Bridge that spans the Riviere des Prairies between Montreal and Laval.
A 911 call alerted Montreal Police (SPVM) to the presence of the vehicle at the exit of the bridge at 3 a.m.
Police officers responded and found the SUV that hit a street lamp and the 61-year-old male occupant, who was unconscious and alone in the damaged vehicle.
The cause of the accident has not been established and the police do not know if alcohol was a factor in the accident. The accident occurred during a heavy rainstorm.
The Lachapelle Bridge was closed to southbound traffic, forcing the users of Highway 117 to use another bridge to enter Montreal.
A section of Gouin Boulevard West was also closed in Montreal, between Lachapelle Street and Laurentien Boulevard.