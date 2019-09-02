

The Canadian Press





A driver of an SUV died in a Montreal hospital early Monday morning after being found unconscious in a damaged vehicle at the southern exit of the Lachapelle Bridge that spans the Riviere des Prairies between Montreal and Laval.

A 911 call alerted Montreal Police (SPVM) to the presence of the vehicle at the exit of the bridge at 3 a.m.

Police officers responded and found the SUV that hit a street lamp and the 61-year-old male occupant, who was unconscious and alone in the damaged vehicle.

The cause of the accident has not been established and the police do not know if alcohol was a factor in the accident. The accident occurred during a heavy rainstorm.

The Lachapelle Bridge was closed to southbound traffic, forcing the users of Highway 117 to use another bridge to enter Montreal.

A section of Gouin Boulevard West was also closed in Montreal, between Lachapelle Street and Laurentien Boulevard.