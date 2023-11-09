60-year-old Quebec woman dies after being hit by vehicle

A 60-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a motorist Thursday while crossing a road in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The collision occurred at 7 p.m. on Monseigneur-Langlois Boulevard, near Joron Street.

The vehicle was travelling south when it struck the pedestrian, according to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"There were no road signs in front of the driver," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

An officer specializing in collision investigations has been dispatched to the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 9, 2023.