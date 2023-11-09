60-year-old Que. woman struck by vehicle in critical condition

A sixty-year-old woman was in critical condition Thursday evening after she was hit by a motorist while crossing a road in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. on Monseigneur-Langlois Blvd., near Joron St.

The vehicle was travelling south when it struck the pedestrian, according to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"There were no road signs in front of the driver," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition.

An officer specializing in collision investigations was dispatched to the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 9, 2023.