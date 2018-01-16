

The Canadian Press





A four-storey apartment building containing about two dozen units was heavily damaged by fire on Monday night in St-Hubert, Que., south of Montreal.

No residents were injured in the blaze, but two firefighters and a police officer suffered minor injuries and were later discharged from hospital. A spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department said the five-alarm fire caused $2.5 million in damages and that the building would need to be demolished.

A 911 call was placed at 6:15 p.m. and the fire was under control at 3:00 a.m.

Investigators say they believe the blaze began on the top floor of the three-storey building and was caused by hot cooking oil left on a stove.

Local firefighters, who fought the fire in a wind chill in the minus 25 Celsius range, were assisted by colleagues from Montreal, Chambly and La Prairie.

About 60 residents left homeless were being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.