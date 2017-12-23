

The Canadian Press





It will certainly be a holiday season to remember for someone in Quebec.

That's where the winning ticket for the enormous $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold. The ticket was sold in Montreal to a group, but nobody has yet come forward to claim the winnings.

There were also 32 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 16 of them were claimed by a total of 21 winning tickets -- which means some will be shared.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $26 million.