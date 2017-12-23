$60 million-winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Quebec
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 8:44AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 23, 2017 10:20AM EST
It will certainly be a holiday season to remember for someone in Quebec.
That's where the winning ticket for the enormous $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold. The ticket was sold in Montreal to a group, but nobody has yet come forward to claim the winnings.
There were also 32 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 16 of them were claimed by a total of 21 winning tickets -- which means some will be shared.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $26 million.