60 elementary school students in Atikamekq involved in cutting incidents
Seskitin primary school (photo: Facebook / Ecole Seskitin)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 10:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 10:19PM EDT
An elementary school says more than 60 students have cut one another or themselves with sharpening blades in an Atikamekw Indigenous community in Quebec.
The Seskitin primary school in Wemotaci announced on its Facebook page Friday it learned on Thursday about the incidents.
Wemotaci is located about 400 kilometres north of Montreal.
The Facebook post says certain students encouraged others to use blades to cut themselves and their peers in what the school called a group phenomenon.
Seskitin school says the students involved were of various ages.
The police and representatives from the community's social services department said no one was immediately able to give further details.
Band leaders could not be reached for comment.
The school said the cutting occurred for the most off school grounds, but added that some students used the blades in class and in the schoolyard.
