60 cars hit by vandals in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Almost 60 cars and one home were damaged by vandals in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu early in the morning of Sat., Dec. 1, 2018. (Photo: Facebook/Noemie Jacques)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 11:01AM EST
Almost 60 cars and one home in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu were targeted by vandals early on Saturday morning.
According to police, the incidents occurred between 12:30 and 6:30 a.m. in a variety of areas spread throughout the city. Police said they have reason to believe a firearm was used during the course of the vandalism.
Anyone who was a victim or has any information is asked to call police at 450-359-9222 or make an anonymous tip to the Anti-crime line at 450-357-2000.
