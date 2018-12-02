

CTV Montreal





Almost 60 cars and one home in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu were targeted by vandals early on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incidents occurred between 12:30 and 6:30 a.m. in a variety of areas spread throughout the city. Police said they have reason to believe a firearm was used during the course of the vandalism.

Anyone who was a victim or has any information is asked to call police at 450-359-9222 or make an anonymous tip to the Anti-crime line at 450-357-2000.