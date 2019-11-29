MONTREAL -- A six-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a school bus in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on Montreal’s south shore.

The incident happened at 7:45 a.m. Friday outside École Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur, an elementary school in the city’s downtown core.

According to police, the girl was struck in the school's driveway, where buses line up to drop off and pick up the children.

“She was transported to hospital, but the nature of her injuries and the circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown,” said Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police spokesperson Stéphanie Nolin.

“We don’t have confirmation that she was a student at the school, but it’s the only one in the area.”

The force had asked Quebec provincial police to assist in the investigation.