MONTREAL -- Six per cent of Canadian adults believe they contracted COVID-19 but did not get tested for it, according to a recent poll.

At that rate, some 1.8 million of the roughly 30 million Canadians over the age of 18 went untested even though they suspected they had COVID-19, according to the Association of Canadian Studies-Leger Marketing survey.

Among age groups, those between 35 and 44 were the most likely - at nine per cent - to have said they didn't get tested despite their belief they had COVID-19. Those aged 55 or older were the least likely - at four per cent - to have gone without a test if they suspected they had COVID-19.

Men (seven per cent) were slightly more likely than women (six per cent) to not get tested despite believing they had COVID-19, according to the survey.

Among Canadian provinces, the survey found that people in British Columbia were the most likely - at 8 per cent - to not have gotten tested despite believing they had COVID-19, followed by Ontario (7 per cent), Quebec, Alberta and the Atlantic provinces (6 per cent) and Manitoba and Saskatchewan (2 per cent).

In Canada's three biggest cities, people in Vancouver (9.2 per cent) were the most likely to say they did not get tested despite believing they had COVID-19, followed by Montreal (7.1 per cent) and Toronto (5.5 per cent).

The online survey of 1,510 Canadian adults, weighted demographically based on the 2016 Canadian census, was carried out between May 22 and May 24. No margin of error for the survey was given.