6 arrested for firearm possession in Quebec City

Six people suspected of possession of at least one firearm were arrested Monday evening in Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) received a 911 call at 5 p.m. and deployed officers to search a residence in the borough of Beauport.

The force says the caller reported seeing several individuals in possession of at least one firearm near a residence on Antoine-Berton Street.

Police arrested six people, one woman and five men, aged between 33 and 60, for possession of a firearm.

A security perimeter was set up around the home.

Members of the canine squad, the tactical response team and investigators with Project MALSAIN took part in the operation.

Project MALSAIN is an initiative by Quebec City police, launched in February 2019, to counter increased violence linked to drug trafficking by organized crime.

The team has 20 Quebec City police officers; reports state that since the start of the project, numerous arrests have been made linked to robberies, break-ins, assaults with weapons, drug trafficking and acts of violence.

Several firearms have been seized.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2023.