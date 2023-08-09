$6.4M extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward.
Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
Prep work is underway to build the new stations in the city’s east end. The extension will run along Jean-Talon with stops at Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire, Langelier and Anjou.
For the next four months, workers will be busy moving pipes and cables.
"It consists of relocating public underground infrastructure to make way for, eventually, the massive excavation work," said Maha Clour, the STM's senior project manager for the blue line extension.
Digging will begin in 2024 to build the Metro stations and excavation is set to last years.
"We are in a call for bids right now for the main contract, which will be the excavation of the tunnel," said Clour.
A map of the five new Metro stations coming to the blue line. (Source: STM)
It’s a long time coming for the east end. Traffic analyst Rick Leckner says a major project like this is a step in the right direction.
"The east end of the city is densely populated. I would say more so than other parts of the city. This will eventually link with the new rapid transit bus on Pie-IX," said Leckner, a former CJAD 800 traffic reporter.
He pointed out that this could help reduce traffic on nearby Highway 40.
"Anything that can be done to help the 40 would be excellent because the 40 is beyond capacity," he added.
The STM said drivers can expect lane closures around the five stations while the work is being done.
"We are integrating five new stations with big construction sites in a very dense urban sector," said the STM's Clour.
"So how to work with neighbourhoods, residents, business owners. So we’re trying our best to put in mitigation measures to make sure we can reduce the impact, whether it’s noise, dust, or vibrations."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care system
Pharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
'I was their emergency alert': Mother of boy who died in flash floods calls for changes to alert system in N.S.
The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in the flash floods in West Hants, N.S. is calling for changes to the emergency alert system.
London
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
Injuries are reported as serious and Ornge Air Ambulance has been called in to assist.
-
Search of Lake Erie concludes, no individuals located: Norfolk OPP
OPP have concluded a day-long search for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable unicorn floatie on Lake Erie off the coast of Long Point, Ont.
-
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Second double homicide in Kirkland Lake in less than 2 weeks
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Kitchener
-
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
Vancouver
-
Fallen firefighter's family grateful for support ahead of B.C. memorial
The family of firefighter Zak Muise, who died last month fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in B.C.'s northeast, says an outpouring of support has meant a lot to his family ahead of a memorial service to honour him today.
-
4 B.C. organizations to benefit from $4.3M in federal funding aimed at improving access to sexual health services
In an effort to improve access to sexual health and reproductive services for marginalized communities, the federal government is providing more than $4.3 million to four British Columbia organizations.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Edmonton
-
Canadian QB Ford tasked with ending Elks' lengthy home losing streak
The mission is clear for Tre Ford: lead the Edmonton Elks to their first home win since 2019.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Windsor
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to begin
A busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
-
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
Regina
-
Kids standing, sitting in drivers' laps among tickets highlighted by Sask. police
Since the beginning of 2023, police services across Saskatchewan have highlighted 247 incidents of children not being properly buckled in while on the road.
-
Attack on teen near QCX sees 12, 13 year old girls charged
Two young girls are facing charges following a robbery and assault in Regina on Aug. 2.
-
'No help for me': Regina landlord speaks out on lack of support after rental unit damaged
The housing crisis has been top of mind in Regina since the recent tent encampment was removed near city hall. Now, landlords are adding their voices to the growing lists of concerns.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo staff brief council on ongoing LRT disruption
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicide
Two youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup win
A championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Sask. Health Authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.