MONTREAL -- A 5G cellphone tower in Laval was on fire early Friday morning.

The Laval fire department received a call about a 28-metre metal cellphone tower behind the Plaza Laval Élysée in the Chomedey neighbourhood around 2:15 a.m. and were on scene until about 3 a.m. to establish a perimeter around the scene.

“There is major damage on telecommunications equipment on the tower,” the Laval fire department told CTV News Friday morning.

Families from five surrounding residences had to be relocated due to their proximity to the tower, and the investigation has been turned over to the Laval police as the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Cellphone towers have long been the subject of conspiracy theories, as some believe the technology has adverse effects on health. At the beginning of April, several towers in Europe were destroyed as theories began to emerge that 5G cellphone technology – the newest generation of networking – is somehow linked to the COVID-19 virus.

Specifically, there are claims that the virus can communicate through radio waves, “targeting” victims; that it is responsible for the virus’ symptoms; and that it can affect the immune system. Conspiracy theorists support these ideas by pointing out that Africa, a continent with little-to-no 5G towers, has very few cases of the COVID-19 virus so far.

Several of the towers that have been vandalized are really just 3G and 4G networks, telecommunications companies have said.

The World Health Organization said back in February that “To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies.”

With files from CTV News' Solarina Ho.