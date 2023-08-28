59-year-old man stabbed during Montreal robbery, suspects arrested

A man who was stabbed in downtown Montreal and subsequently robbed was taken to hospital early on Monday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the 59-year-old man was conscious when he was taken by ambulance and that his life was not in danger.

The attack is believed to have occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street Ouest and Crescent. The injured man was found by SPVM officers a little further east, near Drummond Street, in a commercial area.

The SPVM said that a number of people had been arrested nearby in connection with the attack. They were due to be interviewed during the day by SPVM investigators.

A security perimeter has been set up near the scene of the assault to allow investigators to gather information about the case.