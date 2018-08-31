Featured Video
55+ Centre of Chateauguay Garage Sale
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 11:10AM EDT
55+ Centre of Chateauguay
Garage Sale
Saturday, September 8 -- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Many articles for sale: toys, kitchen, golf clubs, glasses, etc.
Info: 55centre@bellnet.ca
