

Daniel J. Rowe CTV News with reporting from the Canadian Press, CTV Montreal





A 51-year-old woman died at the hospital several hours after being hit by a STM bus in Montreal Monday morning.

The impact occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Laurent Blvd. and Sauve St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal.

Around 6:45 am, Montreal Police (SPVM) confirmed that the bus driver was transported to the hospital to receive care for shock after striking the woman.

SPVM confirmed the woman died of her injuries around 11:30 a.m.

STM spokesperson Philippe Dery said there were no commuters on the bus at the time aside from the driver, as it was going back to the garage after being used on a night route.

SPVM officers are continuing their investigation into what led to the fatal accident.

"When situations like these happen, the SPVM leads the investigation with our cooperation," said Dery. "Our experts will also be looking deeper into this unfortunate event."

At 6:45 a.m., St. Laurent Blvd. was closed to traffic between Sauriol St. West to the north and Port Royal St. to the south, while Sauvé Street was closed between Clark St. and Grande-Allée.