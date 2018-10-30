Featured Video
51-year-old man gunned down in East-End is city's 23rd homicide victim
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 8:18AM EDT
A 51-year-old man who was gunned down in Tetreaultville is the city's 23rd homicide victim of 2018, police said.
Around 8 p.m., police were alerted to the presence of an injured man outside of a residence on Pierre-Tetreault St.. near Hochelaga St.
The man had sustained several gunshot wounds to the upper body during a dispute inside of the residence earlier in the evening.
The gunman, police say, had already fled the scene by the time they arrived.
The victim was transported to hospital, but ultimately did not survive.
The Major Crimes Unit of the SPVM established a perimeter and collected the weapon, which was found on the ground near the victim.
He was known to police for narcotics-related offences.
No suspects have been identified or arrested.
The motive is still unknown.
