MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced that there are 184 more COVID-19 cases on the island and 50 more people have died.

The number of deaths more than doubled from the 24 reported Friday, and the total number of those who have died is 2,740.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Montreal is 25,227.

Of the deaths reported Saturday, 46 were over 70 years old with the other 4 between 50 and 69 years old.

Four boroughs have now recorded over 2,000 cases of the virus with Montreal North hardest hit at 2,340 cases followed by Ahuntisic-Cartierville (2,212), Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (2,103), and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (2,013).

Mont-Royal has the highest mortality rate per 100,000 people at 305.8 (62 deaths), more than twice as much as the 132.6 average for all of Montreal. Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve accounts for the most deaths at 323 with an rate of 237.5 per 100,000 people.